Other Sports

Sharath advances in World Table Tennis Contender

India’s top paddler Sharath Kamal stormed into the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals with a 11-4, 11-4, 11-6 victory over Takuya Jin of Japan in the World Table Tennis Contender, which commenced in Novo Mesto, Slovenia on Thursday.

In a women’s singles first-round match, Diya Parag Chitale lost to Fu Yu of Portugal 11-7, 5-11, 6-11, 10-12.

Earlier, two Indian men’s pairs — Sharath Kamal and Manav Thakkar, the top seeds, and the duo of Jeet Chandra and S. Snehit — bowed out in the first round (round of 16).

Indian results: Men: Singles (round of 32): Sharath Kamal bt Takuya Jin (Jpn) 11-4, 11-4, 11-6; Doubles (round of 16): Hiroto Shinozuka & Yuma Tanigaki (Jpn) bt Sharath Kamal & Manav Thakkar 11-7, 11-4, 10-12, 11-4; Kristian Karlsson & Mattias Falck (Swe) bt Jeet Chandra and S. Snehit 11-5, 11-2, 11-6.

Women: Singles (round of 32): Fu Yu (Por) bt Diya Parag Chitale 7-11, 11-5, 11-6, 12-10.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 11, 2021 10:37:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/sharath-advances-in-world-table-tennis-contender/article37445776.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY