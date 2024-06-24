Shaking things up: a new look for the Indian squash team

When the Indian contingent reached the venue for the 22nd Asian team squash championships in Dalian, China, their opponents looked at them with wonder and astonishment for the composition of the squad.

For this was the first time that the squad didn’t have both Saurav Ghosal (men) and Joshna Chinappa (women) in a decade or so for a prestigious tournament such as the Asians.

There were no expectations when the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) announced a young team full of debutants, excluding Velavan Senthilkumar, who played a stellar role in the previous edition in 2022 when India bagged a gold.

Young blood

SRFI, in its release, clearly stated that it had selected the team with the 2026 Asian Games and the 2028 Olympics in mind. “Following India’s spectacular performance at the last Asian Games in Hangzhou – with the team securing five medals in a competitive field – the SRFI is focused on promoting younger players with an eye on the 2026 Asian Games in Japan and the sport’s much-awaited Olympic debut in Los Angeles ’28,” the National Federation explained.

While the men’s team finished sixth the women’s outfit came fifth. No doubt, it was not a performance to write home about. But there were lots of positives and lessons which the SRFI and players have learnt from the outing.

Cyrus Poncha, SRFI Secretary, who has watched the Indian team from close quarters for more than two decades, said it was a creditable performance from a young team.

“Our expectations from both men’s and women’s teams were to finish in the top six. The performance by our girls especially was quite good and heartening, with Rathika leading the team. It was unchartered territory. Our aim was to give exposure to our bench,” he said.

The push they needed

Giving opportunities to the younger players, insisted Cyrus, will push the seasoned players to perform better. “There are other players in the mix. In men’s, we have Ramit Tandon, who is the highest-ranked Indian in the world. Of course, there is Abhay Singh and Velavan. Veer Chotrani has just graduated from Cornell University and he is looking at playing full-time. That is a plus point for us. The athletes who played now in China are our upcoming players. They will do better and that in turn will push the seasoned players to work harder,” he observed.

The absence of Saurav Ghosal, Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal has left a void in the Indian team, said Cyrus, but added that he was confident that the young team would steadily fill the huge gap that is coming to light. “We believe Abhay (world ranked 66), Velavan (WR 55) can take up the mantle as they have the potential to improve their rankings and fill the void in the longer run. Once they are ‘up’ there, we will not feel the absence,” assured the SRFI Secretary.

For 26-year-old Velavan, it was his first chance to lead a young team in the men’s section and one, he said, he really enjoyed. “It was a great opportunity to lead the team, it was a new role that I really loved. I was the oldest member of the team. The players have potential and all they need is exposure and experience. The future of Indian squash is bright,” he assured.

Grouped in Pool D with Kuwait, Japan and Mongolia, India (men) finished second, losing only to Japan 0-3. In the quarterfinals against Pakistan, India went down 1-2. On the other hand, the women’s team (Pool A) defeated Macau, Chinese Taipei and Mongolia but lost to both Malaysia and South Korea, and failed to make the semifinals.

Unlucky circumstances

Due to visa issues, Velavan reached Dalian the night before the tournament and was not in the best shape to play two ties versus Kuwait (3-0) and Japan (0-3). According to Poncha, had it not been for the delay, Velavan, perhaps, would have put in a much-better performance in the match against Japan. A victory for Velavan, he argued, would have tiled the scales in India’s favour.

The defeat to Pakistan in the quarterfinals wasn’t one-sided. After Muhammad Asiam Khan beat Rahul Baitha in the first match, Velavan levelled the scores, defeating a lower-ranked (185) Nasir Iqbal.

Suraj Kumar Chand, playing his first-ever International tournament, lost to Noor Zaman in the third and deciding tie in three straight games.

The 23-year-old spoke about his experience playing against Zaman. “I played the third match. There was pressure against Noor Zaman but I had hope. The team was supportive. They told me not to take pressure. Velavan was very supportive as he told me how to prepare well before the match. It was a great learning experience playing against top players from Japan and Pakistan,” he said.

The Indian women’s team was pitted in Pool A with top-seed Malaysia and fifth seed Korea. It was never going to be easy as only the top two teams from each of the two groups qualified for the semifinals. India lost to Malaysia and Korea in 0-3 identical margins and failed to enter the knock-out stage.

Lessons learnt

Nevertheless, Rathika was delighted with her maiden International outing. “If we had defeated Korea in our last pool match, we would have won a medal. Obviously, we lacked experience. We will get better,” she said.

Wearing the India jersey, Rathika said, was a great experience and winning the first match was special against Macau’s Liu Kwai Chi. “A dream was realised playing for India,” she added.

Rathika further noted, playing against S. Sivasangari of Malaysia was something she will cherish for a long time. “That experience of playing with a top-10 player I can never replicate in training,” she said.

The best part, said the 23-year-old, was scripting her biggest upset in her international career, beating Singapore’s Au Yeong Wai Yhann (WR 88) in five games. “In the 5-8 placings, I played my second match against Yhaan. The match went on for 56 minutes. It was my best match at the Asians,” she said.

The transition from junior to senior is seldom easy as the balls are hit harder and the angles more acute. Rathika noted she has learnt a lot and will employ her lessons in upcoming tournaments.

Nineteen-year-old Pooja Arthi said the Asian teams showed where she needed to improve in order to survive in the professional circuit. “I want to compete in more PSA tournaments and be a part of the Indian women’s team for the 2026 Asian Games,” she said.

India has always done well in the Asian team championships. The men’s contingent has won gold (2022), silver on three occasions and bronze on five occasions while the women’s team has replicated the same medal tally with its solitary gold coming in 2012..

It was a pragmatic move by SRFI to bring together a young Indian outfit for the Asian team championships. The younger players and the seasoned ones, SRFI hopes, will work harder and deliver for the country in major events.

