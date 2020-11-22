SFI webinars focus on developing training strategies

The second webinar was for Indian coaches which emphasised on strategies and techniques for resuming training effectively and efficiently.

The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) on Sunday conducted back-to-back webinars with the first stessing on developing a winning mindset and specifically targeting swimmers and parents.

The second webinar was for Indian coaches which emphasised on strategies and techniques for resuming training effectively and efficiently.

The webinars were conducted by Wayne Goldsmith, MD, Moregold Sports.

He is one of the most sought-after speakers globally on development of swimming and coaches’ education for transforming how it is delivered for success of young athletes.

The first session covered important aspects such as striking a balance between competitive swimming and education.

Mental training

It also explained the importance of mental training in every session, role of parents in swimming, how parents can help their child to realise their potential, and how parenting impacts the child’s success in sport, school and in life.

“My mother followed the entire webinar and I was tuned in for the most part of the Q&A where some very interesting questions on mental training, balancing studies and swimming etc was being asked,” said Srihari Nataraj, who has successfully clocked the B Qualifying time for the Tokyo Olympics.

“Wayne focused a lot on the importance of guiding the child into becoming a good athlete and how it’s important for parents to allow the child to have their freedom and to leave it up to the coach and the swimmer which I personally feel is quite critical.”