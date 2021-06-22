SFI nominates Srihari, Maana

Srihari Nataraj and Maana Patel have been nominated by the Swimming Federation of India (SFI) for the Universality Places for the Tokyo Olympics.

Even as Srihari is chasing the ‘A’ qualification spot, which if achieved would get him a direct entry for the Games, the SFI had to make the nominations to meet the deadline of June 20.

“We are still very hopeful that at least two Indian swimmers will make the ‘A’ cut.

“The swimmers have improved their timings in Belgrade and we are expecting them to go faster in Rome,” said SFI Executive Director Virendra Nanavati in a release.

Both Srihari and Maana have the highest FINA points for men and women respectively, based on their performance in Belgrade on June 19 and 20.

Apart from Rome, the Indian swimmers also have an event in Los Angeles, before the qualification deadline of June 27 for swimming for the Tokyo Olympics.