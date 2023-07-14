ADVERTISEMENT

Several athletes snared in the doping net

July 14, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KOLKATA:

Y. B. Sarangi

Several sportspersons, including the National inter-State women’s 400m champion Anjali Devi, last year’s Federation Cup discus champion Kirpal Singh, and 2020 National women’s 59kg champion lifter Erra Deexitha, have failed dope tests.

As per a list of provisionally suspended athletes from different sports, Anjali Devi has tested positive for GW1516. Kirpal has returned a positive result for stanozolol, while shot putter Karanveer Singh has been found positive for methandienone and SARMS enobosarm.

The list also includes National youth women’s 45kg champion lifter Anjali Patel, Khelo India University Games light single scull champion rower Malak Singh and some well-known judokas.

Provisionally suspended athletes (prominent sports):

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Athletics: Sujit Tikode (banned substance: stanozolol), Ruhi Bhora (GW1516), Ankit (drostanolone), Arathi R. (drostanolone), Himani Chandel (drostanolone), Karanveer Singh (methandienone, SARMS enobosarm), Kirpal Singh (stanozolol), Anjali Devi (GW1516).

Para-athletics: Rahul (SARMS LGD-4033), Ranjeet Bhati (dehydrochloromethyl-testosterone). Judo: Akshay (methandienone), Anil (stanozolol), Hardeep Singh Brar (SARMS LGD-4033, SARMS enobosarm), Mohsin Gulab Ali (SARMS enobosarm), Rahul Sevta (oxandrolone; stanozolol).

Kabaddi: Rohit Singh Tomar (metandienone), Durgesh Kumar (metandienone); Rowing: Malak Singh (mephentermine); Weightlifting: Gursajan Singh (SARMS LGD-4033, mephentermine, drostanolone), Erra Deexitha (drostanolone), Ashwani (dehydrochloromethyl-testosterone), Anjali Patel (mephentermine).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US