Services men, Kerala women post wins Federation Cup volleyball

Sports Bureau February 17, 2022 21:22 IST

Services and Odisha men posted wins in the 34th Federation Cup volleyball at the KIIT indoor stadium here on Thursday. Meanwhile in the women’s section, National champion Kerala defeated Odisha in straight sets.

The results (league): Men: Services bt Assam 25-20, 25-23, 25-23; Odisha bt Kerala 25-23, 25-21, 19-25, 27-29, 15-12; Haryana bt Karnataka 25-19, 25-21, 25-14.

Women: Kerala bt Odisha 25-19, 25-10, 25-10; Railways bt Himachal Pradesh 25-13, 25-14, 25-19.