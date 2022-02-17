Services men, Kerala women post wins Federation Cup volleyball
Services and Odisha men posted wins in the 34th Federation Cup volleyball at the KIIT indoor stadium here on Thursday. Meanwhile in the women’s section, National champion Kerala defeated Odisha in straight sets.
The results (league): Men: Services bt Assam 25-20, 25-23, 25-23; Odisha bt Kerala 25-23, 25-21, 19-25, 27-29, 15-12; Haryana bt Karnataka 25-19, 25-21, 25-14.
Women: Kerala bt Odisha 25-19, 25-10, 25-10; Railways bt Himachal Pradesh 25-13, 25-14, 25-19.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.