Services & Haryana bag honours

Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) (81 points) and Haryana (72) clinched the men’s and women’s team championships in the 5th National youth boxing here on Monday.

Haryana and Madhya Pradesh finished second and third in the men's section with 44 and 28 points. Among women, Maharashtra and Delhi were second and third with 34 and 18 points.

On the final day, SSCB won nine of its 11 finals and finished at the top with 11 medals, including two silver medals. Haryana’s women bagged 11 medals, including two silver medals.

Reigning Asian youth champion S. Vishwanath (48kg) started the day's proceedings for Services with a 4-1 win over Haryana’s Vishesh in a close bout.

The other eight gold medal winners for SSCB were Jadumani Mandengbam (51kg), Ashish (54kg), Nikhil Kumar (57kg), Harsh (60kg), Preet Malik (63.5kg), Ankush Panghal (67kg), Deepak (75kg), Mohit (86kg).

Anjani Kumar (71kg) and Rytham (92+kg) were the two silver medallists for SSCB.

Haryana’s Sahil Chauhan (71kg), who defeated SSCB’s Anjani Kumar 3-2 in the final, was adjudged the best boxer while Haryana’s Akshat received the ‘most promising boxer’ award. Bharat Joon (92kg) was the other gold medallist from Haryana.

In the women’s section, led by Bhawna’s (48kg) 4-1 win over Delhi’s Sanjana and Asian youth champion Tamanna’s (50kg) 5-0 win over Himachal Pradesh’s Kashish, nine Haryana boxers won their finals.

Neeru Khatri (54kg), Ravina (63kg), Priyanka (66kg), Lashu Yadav (70kg), Muskan (75kg), Pranjal Yadav (81kg) and Kirti (81+kg) were the other seven gold medallists. Anjali (52kg) and Prachi (60kg) were the two silver medallists for Haryana.

Devika Ghorpade of Maharashtra got the better of Haryana’s Anjali 5-0 in the 52kg final and adjudged the best boxer. Meanwhile, Haryana’s Prachi (60kg) was adjudged the most promising boxer.

Aarya Bartakke (57kg) was Maharashtra’s second gold medallist as she defeated Naom Chingsanuami of Mizoram.