Sensibility, Despacito, Ms Boss, and Seeking The Stars impress

January 13, 2024

Sensibility, Despacito, Ms Boss and Seeking The Stars impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Jan. 13).

Outer sand:

800m: Truth In Wine (rb), Septimius Severus (rb) 1-0, 600/47. Former finished three lengths in front.

1000m: Imperial Gesture (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Moved freely. Dazzling Princess (rb) 1-18, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Gingersnap (rb) 1-15, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Handy. Seeking The Stars (Shyam Kumar) 1-11.5, 800/55, 600/42. Impressed.

Inner sand:

600m: Kallipos (rrb) 42.5. Shaped well.

800m: Sinatra (rb) 56.5, 600/42. In good condition. Mr Starc (rb) 59.5, 600/44.5. Handy. Daiki (rb) 1-1, 600/45. In fine nick. Waytogo (rb) 57.5, 600/41.5. In fine trim. Knotty Dancer (rb) 1-2, 600/46. Easy. Ruling Dynasty (rb) 1-2, 600/47. Moved freely. Conscious Keeper (rb) 58.5, 600/43. Handy. Rays Of Sun (rb) 56, 600/40. Extended. Bomber Jet (rb) 56.5, 600/43.5. Unextended. Kings Return (S. Kabdhar), Saintly Star (C. Brisson) 1-3, 600/47.5. They were easy and level.

1000m: Proposed (rb) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. In fine shape. Cloud Jumper (Shyam Kumar) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40.5. Stretched out well. Sensibility (Shyam Kumar) 1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. Moved impressively. Despacito (rb) 1-9.5, 800/54, 600/39.5. Pleased. Yukan (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. Eased up. Ms Boss (rb) 1-9.5, 800/54, 600/41.5. In fine trim.

Gate practice (inner sand):

1000m: Multiflora (S. Imran), Planet Venus (M. Bhaskar) 1-9.55. They took a good jump. Lavish Girl (rb), Charukala (rb), Amazing Joy (rb) 1-9.35. They jumped out well. A 3-y-o (Dreamfield - Let There Be Light) (A.S. Peter), a 3-y-o (Roderic O’Connor - Ice Glacier) (rb) 1-7.77. Noted on Friday (Jan. 12).

Outer sand:

800m: Dedicate (rb), Beautiful (rb) 57.5, 600/44. They are in good shape.

Inner sand:

600m: Majestic Charmer (rb) 41. Urged.

800m: Admiral Shaw (Farhan Alam) 1-0, 600/44. Easy. Multiheights (rb) 1-0.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Seeking The Stars (Shyam Kumar) 59.5, 600/44. Unextended. Authentic Bell (rb) 56, 600/41. Pushed. Regent Prince (rb), a 3-y-o Chinese Whisper - Babushka) (Farid Ansari) 58, 600/43. They finished together. Secret Pearl (rb) 1-3, 600/47.5.

1000m: Emperor Charmavat (rb) 1-12, 800/58, 600/44. Handy. Empress Royal (rb) 1-10, 800/54.5, 600/42.5. Worked well. Mr Mozart (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Pacific (Farhan Alam) 1-9.5, 800/57.5, 600/45.5. Eased up. Moriset (C. Brisson) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Annexed (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Groovin (Shyam Kumar) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Multiflora (S. Imran) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/44. Niggled. Cloud Jumper (Shyam Kumar) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46.

