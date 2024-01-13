ADVERTISEMENT

Sensibility, Despacito, Ms Boss, and Seeking The Stars impress

January 13, 2024 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Racing Correspondent

Sensibility, Despacito, Ms Boss and Seeking The Stars impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Jan. 13).

Outer sand:

800m: Truth In Wine (rb), Septimius Severus (rb) 1-0, 600/47. Former finished three lengths in front.

1000m: Imperial Gesture (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Moved freely. Dazzling Princess (rb) 1-18, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Gingersnap (rb) 1-15, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Handy. Seeking The Stars (Shyam Kumar) 1-11.5, 800/55, 600/42. Impressed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand:

600m: Kallipos (rrb) 42.5. Shaped well.

800m: Sinatra (rb) 56.5, 600/42. In good condition. Mr Starc (rb) 59.5, 600/44.5. Handy. Daiki (rb) 1-1, 600/45. In fine nick. Waytogo (rb) 57.5, 600/41.5. In fine trim. Knotty Dancer (rb) 1-2, 600/46. Easy. Ruling Dynasty (rb) 1-2, 600/47. Moved freely. Conscious Keeper (rb) 58.5, 600/43. Handy. Rays Of Sun (rb) 56, 600/40. Extended. Bomber Jet (rb) 56.5, 600/43.5. Unextended. Kings Return (S. Kabdhar), Saintly Star (C. Brisson) 1-3, 600/47.5. They were easy and level.

1000m: Proposed (rb) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. In fine shape. Cloud Jumper (Shyam Kumar) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40.5. Stretched out well. Sensibility (Shyam Kumar) 1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. Moved impressively. Despacito (rb) 1-9.5, 800/54, 600/39.5. Pleased. Yukan (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. Eased up. Ms Boss (rb) 1-9.5, 800/54, 600/41.5. In fine trim.

Gate practice (inner sand):

1000m: Multiflora (S. Imran), Planet Venus (M. Bhaskar) 1-9.55. They took a good jump. Lavish Girl (rb), Charukala (rb), Amazing Joy (rb) 1-9.35. They jumped out well. A 3-y-o (Dreamfield - Let There Be Light) (A.S. Peter), a 3-y-o (Roderic O’Connor - Ice Glacier) (rb) 1-7.77. Noted on Friday (Jan. 12).

Outer sand:

800m: Dedicate (rb), Beautiful (rb) 57.5, 600/44. They are in good shape.

Inner sand:

600m: Majestic Charmer (rb) 41. Urged.

800m: Admiral Shaw (Farhan Alam) 1-0, 600/44. Easy. Multiheights (rb) 1-0.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Seeking The Stars (Shyam Kumar) 59.5, 600/44. Unextended. Authentic Bell (rb) 56, 600/41. Pushed. Regent Prince (rb), a 3-y-o Chinese Whisper - Babushka) (Farid Ansari) 58, 600/43. They finished together. Secret Pearl (rb) 1-3, 600/47.5.

1000m: Emperor Charmavat (rb) 1-12, 800/58, 600/44. Handy. Empress Royal (rb) 1-10, 800/54.5, 600/42.5. Worked well. Mr Mozart (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Pacific (Farhan Alam) 1-9.5, 800/57.5, 600/45.5. Eased up. Moriset (C. Brisson) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Annexed (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Groovin (Shyam Kumar) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Multiflora (S. Imran) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/44. Niggled. Cloud Jumper (Shyam Kumar) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US