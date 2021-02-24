Senior Natl. aquatics from March 24

The 2020 senior National aquatic championships, which was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is likely to be held from March 24 in Rajkot, said Monal Chokshi, Swimming Federation of India (SFI) secretary.
However, the competition will not be among the Olympic qualification events. Accreditation will instead be requested for the 2021 senior Nationals, scheduled for June, to be made a qualification event.
“Right now swimmers are just coming out of lockdown training. So there is no point in making this [2020] a qualification event. SFI will try and obtain accreditation from FINA (the international body) for the 2021 competition,” Chokshi said.
The SFI has also decided to conduct separate water polo and diving championships from this year, instead of holding it with the National swimming meet. The move is to ensure that water polo and diving get due credit.
