Senior National Aquatics Championship: Aryan Nehra claims the 400m freestyle gold

July 02, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Aryan Nehra of Gujarat clinched the gold with a timing of 3:52.55 in the men’s 400m freestyle of the Senior National Aquatics Championship at the Gachibowli Stadium aquatics complex here on Sunday.

Kushagra Rawat of Delhi (3:55.45) and Aneesh S. Gowda of Karnataka (3:57.86) settled for silver and bronze medals respectively.

In women’s 200m breaststroke, A.K. Lineysha of Karnataka won the gold with a timing of 2:37.35 while S. Lakshya of Karnataka (2:41.13) and Venika Parikh of Gujarat (2:43.41) won silver and bronze respectively.

The results:

Men: 400m freestyle: 1. Aryan Nehra (Guj) 3:52.55, 2. Kushagra Rawat (Dli) 3:55.45, 3. Aneesh S. Gowda (Kar) 3:57.86.

200m breaststroke: 1. Danush Suresh (TN) 2:20.43, 2. M. Lohith (RSOB) 2:21.70, 3. Manikanta Lakshman (Kar) 2:22.59.

100m backstroke: 1. Sahil Laskar (SSCB) 57.34, 2. Utkarsha S. Patil (Kar) 57.66, 3. Rishabh Das (Maha) 58.19.

50m butterfly: 1. Vridhawal Khade (Maha) 24.33, 2. B. Benedicton Rohit (TN) 24.62, 3. Mihir Ambre (Maha) 24.79.

Women: 400 m freestyle: 1. Bhavya Sachdeva (Dli) 4:28.65, 2. Anna Wala (Maha) 4:30.14, 3. Vritti Agarwal (TS) 4:33.33.

200m breaststroke: 1. A.K. Lineysha (Kar) 2:37.35, 2. S. Lakshya (Kar) 2:41.13, 2. Venika Parikh (Guj) 2:43.41.

100m backstroke: 1. Manna Patel (Guj) 1:03.48, 2. Palak Joshi (Maha) 1:04.32, 3. Suvana C. Baskar (Kar) 1:05.00.

50m butterfly: 1. Nina Venkatesh (Kar) 27.74, 2. Rujuta Khade (Maha) 28.06, 3. Manavi Varma (Kar) 28.31.

