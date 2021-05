Mark Selby .

SHEFFIELD

05 May 2021 05:19 IST

Overcomes Murphy for his fourth World title

Mark Selby beat fellow Englishman Shaun Murphy 18-15 to claim a fourth World snooker title on Monday — his first since 2017 — at the Crucible Theatre as a capacity crowd was allowed at a British sporting event for the first time in more than a year.

