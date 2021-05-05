Selby is champion

Other Sports

Mark Selby beat fellow Englishman Shaun Murphy 18-15 to claim a fourth World snooker title on Monday — his first since 2017 — at the Crucible Theatre as a capacity crowd was allowed at a British sporting event for the first time in more than a year.

