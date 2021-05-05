Mark Selby beat fellow Englishman Shaun Murphy 18-15 to claim a fourth World snooker title on Monday — his first since 2017 — at the Crucible Theatre as a capacity crowd was allowed at a British sporting event for the first time in more than a year.
Selby is champion
Reuters
SHEFFIELD,
May 05, 2021 05:19 IST
Reuters
SHEFFIELD,
May 05, 2021 05:19 IST
Overcomes Murphy for his fourth World title
Overcomes Murphy for his fourth World title
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | May 5, 2021 5:20:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/selby-is-champion/article34484190.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story