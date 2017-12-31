Second GM norm for Iniyan

P. Iniyan of Erode got his second Grandmaster norm after he finished second in the Boblingen International GMs chess tournament at Boblingen (Germany) from December 26 to 30.
Iniyan started the event as the 14th seed and scored seven points after the ninth round with wins against two German IMs, two German FIDE Masters, and draws against a Denmark GM, a Chinese GM, a Serbian GM, and a German IM.
