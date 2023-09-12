Season 2 of The Hindu Future India Club Sports Quiz concludes in Rourkela

September 12, 2023 04:13 am | Updated 04:13 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

A five-series Sports Quiz organised by The Hindu Future India Club (FIC), an initiative by The Hindu group, and the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) has concluded at Rourkela.

It was organised under the guidance of the Department of Sports and Youth Services, Odisha government, to commemorate National Sports Day. This was the second round of Sports Quiz. The first round coincided with the Hockey World Cup organised in Odisha in January this year.

Around 400 students from 38 schools in and around Rourkela attended the event held at Bhubaneshwar Behera Auditorium, NIT Rourkela. Quiz Master Gautam Bose skilfully conducted the quiz with questions related to various sports legends, their contributions, achievements, and the new start-ups in the sporting arena.

Director of NIT Rourkela Prof. K. Uma Maheswara Rao congratulated all the students who participated. I.V.S. Pardhasaradhi and C.V. Suresh from The Hindu and quiz master Mr. Bose joined the guests in giving away the prizes to the winners.

Nucleon Sahu and Ekansh Tripathi from Delhi Public School, Rourkela, won the junior category quiz contest. Ishan Prasad and Priyanshu Jena from Dr. ANK D.A.V. Public School, Rourkela, and Sai Soham Pal and Asmit Anubhabapani from Chinmaya Vidyala, Rourkela, secured second and third places respectively.

In senior category, Rudra Narayan Swain and Aaditya Pradhan of Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Rourkela, were adjudged winners. They were closely followed by Ashmit Kumar Jaiswal and Akshat Bhujabal of Delhi Public School, Rourkela. Rudra Narayan Behuria and Md. Sameer Khan from St. Paul’s School, Rourkela, ended in third position.

The winning teams were given certificate, shield, medal and a cash prize. The winners in each category were awarded with a cash prize of ₹6,000 per team and ₹4,000 for team coming second and ₹3,000 for third. An amount of ₹2,000 each were given as consolation prizes.