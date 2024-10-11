Sea kayaking coaching camp in Visakhapatnam

The District Sports Development Authority with Canoeing and Kayaking Association Of Andhra Pradesh (CKAAP) is organizing a sea kayaking coaching camp at Rushikonda Beach for adventure enthusiasts to learn the fundamentals of sea kayaking. The camp will take place on Saturday October 12 from 6am to 9pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced kayaker, this is an opportunity to enhance your skills while enjoying the scenic beauty of the coastline. Additionally, participants can register for future courses which include basic course (seven days) and advanced course (two weeks).

Earlier this week, Andhra Pradesh State Sea Kayaking and Standup Paddling Championship was conducted at Rushikonda Beach from October 6 to 8. The event, organized by the Canoeing and Kayaking Association of Andhra Pradesh (CKAAP), served as a selection trial for athletes representing the State in the 2nd National Sea Kayaking Championship to be held in Tuticorin from October 16 to 20. A total of 21 athletes have been selected to represent Andhra Pradesh in the upcoming national championship. This includes seven senior men, nine junior men, three senior women, and two junior women.

For registration and further details, please contact 97037 84560.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.