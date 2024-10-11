GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sea kayaking coaching camp in Visakhapatnam

Sea kayaking coaching camp to be held in Rushikonda, Visakhapatnam, on October 12

Published - October 11, 2024 11:05 am IST

Nivedita Ganguly
Nivedita Ganguly
Participants at the Andhra Pradesh State Sea Kayaking and Standup Paddling Championship held in Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam.

Participants at the Andhra Pradesh State Sea Kayaking and Standup Paddling Championship held in Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The District Sports Development Authority with Canoeing and Kayaking Association Of Andhra Pradesh (CKAAP) is organizing a sea kayaking coaching camp at Rushikonda Beach for adventure enthusiasts to learn the fundamentals of sea kayaking. The camp will take place on Saturday October 12 from 6am to 9pm.

Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced kayaker, this is an opportunity to enhance your skills while enjoying the scenic beauty of the coastline. Additionally, participants can register for future courses which include basic course (seven days) and advanced course (two weeks).

Earlier this week, Andhra Pradesh State Sea Kayaking and Standup Paddling Championship was conducted at Rushikonda Beach from October 6 to 8. The event, organized by the Canoeing and Kayaking Association of Andhra Pradesh (CKAAP), served as a selection trial for athletes representing the State in the 2nd National Sea Kayaking Championship to be held in Tuticorin from October 16 to 20. A total of 21 athletes have been selected to represent Andhra Pradesh in the upcoming national championship. This includes seven senior men, nine junior men, three senior women, and two junior women.

For registration and further details, please contact 97037 84560.

