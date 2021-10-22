Se-young sends Sindhu crashing

Sameer stuns World No. 3 Anderson; Lakshya loses to Olympic champion Axelsen

Double Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu bowed out of the Denmark Open Super 1000 badminton tournament on Friday losing to World No. 8 Korean An Se-young in the women’s quarterfinals.

Playing her first tournament since winning the bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, Sindhu lost to the fifth-seeded Se-young 11-21, 12-21 in 36 minutes.

Sindhu had lost to Se-young in straight games the last time they clashed here two years ago in their only career meeting.

The reigning World champion just couldn’t counter the Korean’s attacking game. Sindhu tried to control the net but committed unforced errors with the Korean showing great athleticism in returning everything thrown at her.

The Korean dominated the forecourt and played some exceptional shots, including a few diving forehand returns.

On Thursday night, Sameer Verma notched up a stunning straight-game win over World No. 3 Anders Antonsen to storm into the quarterfinals but it was curtains for Lakshya Sen.

World No. 28 Sameer produced a sensational performance to outwit local hero Antonsen 21-14, 21-18 in 50 minutes.

The 27-year-old from Madhya Pradesh will lock horns with 33-year-old Tommy Sugiarto, a bronze winner at the 2014 World Championships.

Coming into the match with a dismal 1-5 head-to-head count, Sameer showed great athleticism and tactical acumen to down Antonsen, a silver medallist at the 2019 World Championships.

Meanwhile, Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen thrashed Lakshya 21-15, 21-7 in a lop-sided second-round contest.

The results:

Women: Quarterfinals: An Se-young (Kor) bt P.V. Sindhu 21-11, 21-12.

Men: Second round: Sameer Verma bt Anders Antonsen (Den) 21-14, 21-18; Viktor Axelsen (Den) bt Lakshya Sen 21-15, 21-7.