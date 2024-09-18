GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Scotland to host 2026 Commonwealth Games after Australia backed out

Glasgow, which hosted the event 10 years ago, will do so again, though some sports will need to be dropped as the Commonwealth Games Federation aims to reduce costs

Published - September 18, 2024 02:37 am IST - LONDON

PTI
The event held every four years was established in 1930 as the British Empire Games and is open to 74 nations and territories. Photo: X/@thecgf

Scotland has rescued the Commonwealth Games that were in jeopardy after Australia's Victoria state backed out of plans to host the 2026 sporting event.

Glasgow, which hosted the event 10 years ago, will do so again, though some sports will need to be dropped as the Commonwealth Games Federation aims to reduce costs to make the competition more sustainable in the future.

“It will be scaled back compared to 2014 but will be a celebration of sporting achievement," Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney posted on X on Tuesday. "Excited about Glasgow 2026.”

The event held every four years was established in 1930 as the British Empire Games and is open to 74 nations and territories. It has been staged in Australia, Canada, England, India, Jamaica, Malaysia, New Zealand, Scotland and Wales. Birmingham hosted the 2022 games.

Victoria state lawmakers cited escalating costs when they withdrew their commitment last year to host the games, though an inquiry later found the estimates they relied on were overstated.

Scotland's agreement to pick up the baton will not require any additional government funding, Health Secretary Neil Gray said.

The CGF has provided an additional 20 million pounds ($26 million) of funding, including 5 million pounds ($6.5 million) for Glasgow to use in part for capital upgrades, Gray said. The U.K. government will also set aside 2.3 million pounds ($3 million) if contingency funds are exceeded.

