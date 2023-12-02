ADVERTISEMENT

Scheffler sizzles to share the top spot with Spieth

December 02, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST

Ashwin Achal
Ashwin Achal

Scottie Scheffler, of the United States, studies his putt at the third green during the second round of the Hero World Challenge PGA Tour at the Albany Golf Club, in New Providence, Bahamas, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Scottie Scheffler carded a six-under 66 second round to surge to the top of the leader-board in the Hero World Challenge here on Friday. Scheffler, who returned the best round of the day, shared the top spot with Jordan Spieth.

Scheffler and Spieth, who had a bogey-free 67, were followed by one of the first-round co-leaders, Brian Harman. Harman made a disastrous start with three bogeys in the first four holes, before finishing strong.

Scheffler was seven-under through 17 holes, but on the last, a poor drive cost the American a bogey. “I drove it well and gave myself a lot of chances. I got a bad break on the eighth hole, and then got into a weird spot on eighteen,” Scheffler said.

Two-time defending champion, Viktor Hovland, continued to struggle and with a second straight 73, was tied 16th.

Tournament host Tiger Woods had an improved showing, with a 70. Woods, who made 75 in the first round, is in 15th spot.

“Unfortunately, I just haven’t finished off my last two rounds the way I would like to. I’ve got two more days to improve,” Woods said.

Woods, who started the day with two birdies, showed no signs of physical discomfort. “I cleaned it up a little bit from yesterday. Overall, it was a better start, better commitment. I kept it going today. I just wish I made a couple more putts,” Woods said.

“I’ve played two tournaments all year. I’m rusty. This golf course will bring that out of you a little bit. Some of the pin locations — you can run the table here or you can go the other way very quickly,” he added.

The scores (top four, after round 2): 135: Scottie Scheffler (69, 66), Jordan Spieth (67-68); 136: Brian Harman (67, 69); 137: Justin Thomas (70, 67).

(The writer is in Nassau on invitation from Hero MotoCorp)

