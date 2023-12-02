Scheffler sizzles to share the top spot with Spieth

December 02, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST

Scottie Scheffler carded a six-under 66 second round to surge to the top of the leader-board in the Hero World Challenge here on Friday. Scheffler, who returned the best round of the day, shared the top spot with Jordan Spieth.

Scheffler and Spieth, who had a bogey-free 67, were followed by one of the first-round co-leaders, Brian Harman. Harman made a disastrous start with three bogeys in the first four holes, before finishing strong.

Scheffler was seven-under through 17 holes, but on the last, a poor drive cost the American a bogey. “I drove it well and gave myself a lot of chances. I got a bad break on the eighth hole, and then got into a weird spot on eighteen,” Scheffler said.

Two-time defending champion, Viktor Hovland, continued to struggle and with a second straight 73, was tied 16th.

Tournament host Tiger Woods had an improved showing, with a 70. Woods, who made 75 in the first round, is in 15th spot.

“Unfortunately, I just haven’t finished off my last two rounds the way I would like to. I’ve got two more days to improve,” Woods said.

Woods, who started the day with two birdies, showed no signs of physical discomfort. “I cleaned it up a little bit from yesterday. Overall, it was a better start, better commitment. I kept it going today. I just wish I made a couple more putts,” Woods said.

“I’ve played two tournaments all year. I’m rusty. This golf course will bring that out of you a little bit. Some of the pin locations — you can run the table here or you can go the other way very quickly,” he added.

The scores (top four, after round 2): 135: Scottie Scheffler (69, 66), Jordan Spieth (67-68); 136: Brian Harman (67, 69); 137: Justin Thomas (70, 67).

(The writer is in Nassau on invitation from Hero MotoCorp)