SC declines to set aside Punjab & Haryana HC interim stay on Wrestling Federation of India polls

August 29, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated August 30, 2023 11:02 am IST - New Delhi

Bench advised the petitioner, Andhra Pradesh Amateur Wrestling Federation, to move the jurisdictional High Court

The Hindu Bureau

“Why should we entertain this ? You go to the high court…Instead of applying for vacating the interim stay, the petitioner has chosen to approach the Supreme Court. We, therefore, decline to entertain this special leave petition,” the Bench said. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea filed by the Andhra Pradesh Amateur Wrestling Federation to lift Punjab and Haryana High Court’s interim order staying the Wrestling Federation of India elections.

A Bench headed by Justice Abhay S. Oka advised the petitioner to move the jurisdictional High Court.

“Why should we entertain this? You go to the High Court…Instead of applying for vacating the interim stay, the petitioner has chosen to approach the Supreme Court. We, therefore, decline to entertain this special leave petition,” the Bench observed.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had on August 11 stayed the much-anticipated Wrestling Federation of India elections till further orders following a petition filed by the Haryana Wrestling Association.

