National T.T. championship | Sayali and Hansini reign supreme
Updated: 01 March 2021 22:53 IST
Maharashtra’s Sayali Wani and M. Hansini of Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association bagged the sub-junior and cadet girls’ titles respectively in the UTT-82nd National championships here on Monday.
The results:
Girls, sub-juniors: Final: Sayali Wani (Mah) bt Suhana Saini (Har) 11-8, 7-11, 14-12, 5-11, 8-11, 11-7, 12-10
Semifinals: Suhana bt Taneesha Kotecha (Mah) 11-6, 11-9, 11-5, 7-11, 5-11, 14-16, 11-6; Sayali bt Pritha Vartikar (Mah) 11-7, 11-6, 11-4, 11-6.
Cadets: Final: M. Hansini (TNTTA) bt Ananya Muralidharan (TTTA) 11-6, 8-11, 11-5, 9-11, 11-5, 11-9.
Semifinals: Hansini bt Sanchari Chakrabarty (Ben) 11-7, 12-10, 13-11, 11-4; Ananya bt Prisha Goel (Del) 11-5, 8-11, 6-11, 11-3, 12-10, 11-5.
