Other Sports

National T.T. championship | Sayali and Hansini reign supreme

Winners and runners-up of the girls’ section of the National sub-junior and cadet table tennis championships in Indore.  

Maharashtra’s Sayali Wani and M. Hansini of Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association bagged the sub-junior and cadet girls’ titles respectively in the UTT-82nd National championships here on Monday.

The results:

Girls, sub-juniors: Final: Sayali Wani (Mah) bt Suhana Saini (Har) 11-8, 7-11, 14-12, 5-11, 8-11, 11-7, 12-10

Semifinals: Suhana bt Taneesha Kotecha (Mah) 11-6, 11-9, 11-5, 7-11, 5-11, 14-16, 11-6; Sayali bt Pritha Vartikar (Mah) 11-7, 11-6, 11-4, 11-6.

Cadets: Final: M. Hansini (TNTTA) bt Ananya Muralidharan (TTTA) 11-6, 8-11, 11-5, 9-11, 11-5, 11-9.

Semifinals: Hansini bt Sanchari Chakrabarty (Ben) 11-7, 12-10, 13-11, 11-4; Ananya bt Prisha Goel (Del) 11-5, 8-11, 6-11, 11-3, 12-10, 11-5.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 1, 2021 10:53:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/sayali-and-hansini-reign-supreme/article33965686.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY