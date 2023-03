Saudi Arabia consigns India to its 10th straight loss

February 28, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated March 02, 2023 12:04 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Saudi Arabia beat India 71-60 in the sixth and final window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers, at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium on Monday. It was India’s tenth loss in as many outings and brings to an end its qualifying campaign. The result: Saudi Arabia 71 (Mohammed Alsuwailem 27, Mathna Almarwani 17, Khalid M. Abdel Gabar 10) bt India 60 (M. Arvind Kumar 24, Prashant Singh Rawat 10). ADVERTISEMENT

