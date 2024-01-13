ADVERTISEMENT

Satwik-Chirag enter men's doubles final of Malaysia Open

January 13, 2024 05:51 pm IST - Kuala Lumpur

PTI

Star Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the men's doubles final of Malaysia Open Super 1000 badminton tournament after beating Korean pair of Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae in straight games here on Saturday.

The world number 2 Indian pair, who won the Asian Games gold medal last year, beat their Korean opponents 21-18 22-20 in the semifinal match that lasted 47 minutes.

The second seeded Satwik and Chirag had beaten China's Ren Xiang Yu and He Ji Ting in straight games in the semifinal on January 12.

