Satwik-Chirag duo in semifinals

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty kept alive India’s challenge at the China Open by progressing to the semifinals of the BWF World Tour Super 750 event here on Friday.
The unseeded Indian duo stunned local favourites Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen 21-19, 21-15 in a 43-minute quarterfinal clash.
Satwik and Chirag will take on top seeds and World No. 1 Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia in the semifinals on Saturday.
The World No. 9 Indians had lost to the same pair in the final of the French Open last month.
This was Satwik and Chirag’s third meeting this year with the World No. 3 Chinese duo.
The Indians had got the better of the Chinese pair in the Thailand Open in April before losing in the second round of the Australian Open in June.
