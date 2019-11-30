Sathiyan’s dream run ends in International Table Tennis Federation Men’s World Cup

G. Sathiyan’s dream run at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Men’s World Cup came to an end after the Indian went down to former World No. 1 Timo Boll here on Saturday.

The World No. 30 Sathiyan, making his World Cup debut, went down 1-4 (11-7, 8-11, 5-11, 9-11, 8-11) to the German in the pre-quarterfinals.

Sathiyan started on a bright note, taking a 1-0 lead, but the experienced Boll replied quickly to level the match.

The two-time World Cup champion then dominated the tie, winning the next three games without much trouble.

On Friday, Sathiyan had defeated higher ranked Frenchman Simon Gauzy 11-13, 9-11, 11-8, 14-12, 7-11, 11-5, 11-8, before beating World No. 24 Groth Jonathan of Denmark 11-9, 7-11, 11-5, 11-6, 11-2, to top his group and reach the round of 16.

“The moment I realised how good I have played in my debut ITTF World Cup is when the entire Chinese crowd gave me a loud applause on leaving the match hall! “Put up a great fight but lost out to the legendary Timo Boll 1-4 in Last 16!” Sathiyan tweeted later. later wrote on his twitter handle.

“It was a great learning experience & definitely one of the best performances in my career so far with two good back-to-back wins against higher-ranked players! More to come Thanks to my personal coach Raman sir & also masseur Amarjit Singh for helping me to bring out my best.”