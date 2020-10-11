Other Sports

Sathiyan to play in Polish League

G. Sathiyan.   | Photo Credit: VAQAAS MANSURI

Star paddler G. Sathiyan will leave on October 15 to play in the Polish table tennis league.

“Finally, after seven months and 10 days, I will be flying to play in the Polish league which begins on October 16 at Gdansk,” Sathiyan told The Hindu here on Sunday. “I am really looking forward to it. I have practised very hard with my coach Raman sir. I will be a bit rusty, but hope to get into match-mode soon.”

He has already missed four matches in the league, hence will play just four in Gdansk before returning to India to obtain a Japanese visa — he is also scheduled to play in the Japanese league.

“My Japanese league visa is under process. The league there starts on November 15. I am planning to come back to India on October 30 and undergo a 14-day quarantine,” said the Asian Games medallist, ranked 32nd in the world.

