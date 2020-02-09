Sathiyan to play in Japanese professional table tennis league

India’s top paddler G. Sathiyan has signed up to play in the Japanese professional T-League with Okayama Rivets Club for the 2020-21 season. The league will begin in September.
Some of the top players, including World No. 5 Harimoto Tomakazu, World No. 15 Jun Mizutani (both Japan) and South Korea’s World No. 20 Lee Sangsu, will play in the Japanese League, according to Sathiyan, who is ranked 30 in the world.
Sathiyan said he was excited at becoming the forst Indian to play in the League. The 27-year-old credited his coach S. Raman for the development.
