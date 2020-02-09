Other Sports

Sathiyan to play in Japanese professional table tennis league

G. Sathiyan. Photo: Special arrangement

G. Sathiyan. Photo: Special arrangement  

more-in

India’s top paddler G. Sathiyan has signed up to play in the Japanese professional T-League with Okayama Rivets Club for the 2020-21 season. The league will begin in September.

Some of the top players, including World No. 5 Harimoto Tomakazu, World No. 15 Jun Mizutani (both Japan) and South Korea’s World No. 20 Lee Sangsu, will play in the Japanese League, according to Sathiyan, who is ranked 30 in the world.

Sathiyan said he was excited at becoming the forst Indian to play in the League. The 27-year-old credited his coach S. Raman for the development.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Sport Other Sports
Japan
sports event
table tennis
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 9, 2020 4:17:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/sathiyan-to-play-in-japanese-professional-table-tennis-league/article30771983.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY