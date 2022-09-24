Sathiyan through to last four, Sharath pulls out with lower back pain

Sanil Shetty, Anirban Ghosh, Anusha Kutumbale, Takeme Sarkar and Swastika Ghosh bowed out

K. Keerthivasan SURAT
September 24, 2022 04:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A file photo of G. Sathiyan in action during the Commonwealth Games. | Photo Credit: AP

As expected, G. Sathiyan, the top seed of Tamil Nadu, entered the semifinals of the table tennis event of the 36th National Games here on Friday, but his State-mate and second seed Sharath Kamal pulled out the singles midway to West Bengal’s Soumyajit Ghosh complaining of lower back pain in the quarterfinals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sathiyan defeated local boy Manav Thakkar 11-7, 11-8, 8-11, 14-12, 13-11 in the round of eight.

On the other hand, Sharath, the Birmingham Commonwealth Games hero, was leading by two games to one, and 6-1 in the fourth when he asked for a medical time-out. After the physio examined him, Sharath said he could no longer continue. Ghosh will now take on Manush Shah, seeded sixth.

Harmeet continued his excellent form from the team event with a clinical 11-3, 11-6, 11-2, 11-9 win over Deepit Patil of Maharashtra. Harmeet, seeded four, will now face Sathiyan in the semifinals.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sathiyan, too, has been in his element. The top seed snuffed out any comeback hopes of Manav, after he won the third game, to win 11-7, 11-8, 8-11, 14-12, 13-11.

It has not been an easy ride for Delhi’s Manika Batra, but the top seed has fought her way through to the semifinals. Manika will meet West Bengal’s Sutirtha Mukherjee while Diya Chitale of Maharashtra will face Telangana’s Sreeja Akula.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Earlier, there were five upsets in the pre-quarterfinals. In men, Sanil Shetty, and Anirban Ghosh, and in women, Anusha Kutumbale, Takeme Sarkar and Swastika Ghosh bowed out.

The results (Quarterfinals)

Men: G. Sathiyan (TN) bt Manav Thakkar (Guj) 11-7, 11-8, 8-11, 14-12, 13-11; Manush Shah (Guj) bt F. R Snehit (TS) 3-11, 11-13, 11-7, 11-9, 12-10, 11-9; Harmeet Desai (Guj) bt Deepit Patil (Mah) 11-3, 11-6, 11-2, 11-9; Soumyajit Ghosh (WB) bt Sharath Kamal (Har) 7-11, 12-10, 11-8, 6-1 (concd.);

Women: Manika Batra (Del) bt Krittwika Sinha Roy (Guj) 11-8, 8-11, 7-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-4; Sutirtha Mukherjee (WB) bt Reeth Rishya (Mah) 11-9, 12-10, 11-8, 10-12, 11-9; Diya Chitale (Mah) bt Suhana Saini (Har) 11-5, 4-11, 11-7, 3-11, 11-5, 8-11, 11-9; Sreeja Akula (TS) bt Ayhika Mukherjee (WB) 11-4, 11-6, 11-5, 11-4.

ENDS

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
table tennis

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app