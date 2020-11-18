Sathiyan set to feature in Japanese League

CHENNAI

18 November 2020 22:29 IST

India’s star paddler G. Sathiyan is all set to leave Chennai for Tokyo on November 23 to compete in the top division of the Japanese League. He will be representing Okayama Rivets.

Ranked No. 32, the Indian will will play eight matches for his club and his first match will be on Dec. 10. Sathiyan said he will return to India on Dec. 30.

“I am very excited. All the top paddlers from Japan and Korea will play. I will be the underdog and if I can pull off some big upsets, it will be really great,” Sathiyan told The Hindu here on Wednesday.

The two-time Pro-tour winner said playing the senior National championships will be the top priority. “If it [Nationals] happens, I will, in all probability, play.”