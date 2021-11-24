Sathiyan, Ayhika advance

HOUSTON

All other Indians exit in singles

G. Sathiyan and Ayhika Mukherjee were the lone Indian players to enter the singles second round of the World table tennis championships here on Tuesday.

The mixed doubles duo of Sharath and Archana Kamath entered the second round with a 11-7, 11-6, 11-6 win over Algeria’s Sami Kherouf and Katia Kessaci.

The results (first round): Men: Singles: Cedric Nuytinck (Bel) bt Sharath Kamal 9-11, 11-5, 11-6, 11-7, 11-9; G. Sathiyan bt Yaroslav Zhmudenko (Ukr) 11-2, 11-9, 11-, 11-3; Bode Abiodun (Ngr) bt A. Amalraj 11-6, 5-11, 5-11, 11-8, 10-12, 11-9, 11-6; Benedikt Duda (Ger) bt Harmeet Desai 11-9, 11--7, 11-7, 11-4.

Women: Singles: Bruna Takahashi (Bra) bt Manika Batra 5-11, 13-15; 11-8, 11-4. 11-6, 4-11, 11-7; Ayhika Mukherjee bt Farah Abdel-Aziz (Egy) 11-7, 14-16, 8-11, 11-6, 11-9, 11-6; Choi Hyojoo (Kor) bt Sutirtha Mukherjee 8-11, 11-4, 11-5, 11-0, 11-4; Saki Shibata (Jpn) bt Madhurika Patkar 11-7, 11-4, 11-3, 11-8.

Mixed doubles: Sharath Kamal & Archana Kamath bt Sami Kherouf & Katia Kessaci (Alg) 11-7, 11-6, 11-6.