Other Sports

Sathiyan, Ayhika advance

G. Sathiyan and Ayhika Mukherjee were the lone Indian players to enter the singles second round of the World table tennis championships here on Tuesday.

The mixed doubles duo of Sharath and Archana Kamath entered the second round with a 11-7, 11-6, 11-6 win over Algeria’s Sami Kherouf and Katia Kessaci.

The results (first round): Men: Singles: Cedric Nuytinck (Bel) bt Sharath Kamal 9-11, 11-5, 11-6, 11-7, 11-9; G. Sathiyan bt Yaroslav Zhmudenko (Ukr) 11-2, 11-9, 11-, 11-3; Bode Abiodun (Ngr) bt A. Amalraj 11-6, 5-11, 5-11, 11-8, 10-12, 11-9, 11-6; Benedikt Duda (Ger) bt Harmeet Desai 11-9, 11--7, 11-7, 11-4.

Women: Singles: Bruna Takahashi (Bra) bt Manika Batra 5-11, 13-15; 11-8, 11-4. 11-6, 4-11, 11-7; Ayhika Mukherjee bt Farah Abdel-Aziz (Egy) 11-7, 14-16, 8-11, 11-6, 11-9, 11-6; Choi Hyojoo (Kor) bt Sutirtha Mukherjee 8-11, 11-4, 11-5, 11-0, 11-4; Saki Shibata (Jpn) bt Madhurika Patkar 11-7, 11-4, 11-3, 11-8.

Mixed doubles: Sharath Kamal & Archana Kamath bt Sami Kherouf & Katia Kessaci (Alg) 11-7, 11-6, 11-6.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 24, 2021 10:34:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/sathiyan-ayhika-advance/article37671103.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY