K. Sasikiran among leaders Chessables Sunway
He joined teammate D. Gukesh and three others in the lead at 3.5 points
K. Sasikiran defeated Ukraine’s Oleg Romanishin and joined teammate D. Gukesh and three others in the lead at 3.5 points after four rounds of the Chessables Sunway International chess tournament in Punta Prima, Spain, on Monday.
On the top board, Gukesh drew with top seed Latasa Jaime Santos (Spain) to reach 3.5 points. Armenia’s Haik Martirosyan and Spain’s Ruiz Miguel Santos are the other leaders.
Soham Das, the third Indian in the fray, defeated Jacques Bernard (France) to raise his tally to 2.5 points.
