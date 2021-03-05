Other Sports

Sarita to fight for gold

Asian Championship gold medallist Sarita Mor assured herself of at least a silver by reaching the women’s 57kg final while India’s Greco Roman wrestlers Neeraj and Naveen bagged bronze medals in the UWW Ranking Series event — Matteo Pellicone — here on Friday.

Important results:

Women: Semifinals: 57kg: Sarita Mor bt Emma Tissinma (Kaz) by fall; Guillia Rodrigues (Bra) bt Anshu Malik 10-7. Quarterfinals: 57kg: Sarita bt Altynay Satylgan (Kaz) 4-1; Anshu Malik bt Evelina Georgieva Nikolova (Bul) 11-6. 76kg: Elmira Syzdykova (Kaz) bt Kiran 10-3.

Men: Repechage: 63kg: Neeraj bt Samuel Lee Jones (US) 6-4; 103kg: Naveen bt Stepan David (Cze) 1-1, scored last point.

