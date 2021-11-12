Sarita Mor bests Geeta Phogat to win 59kg gold at National wrestling championships

NANDINI NAGAR (U.P.)

12 November 2021 21:51 IST

Sangeeta Phogat and Shivani Pawar also corner glory

World championships bronze medallist Sarita Mor defeated former Commonwealth Games champion Geeta Phogat in the final to win the women’s 59kg title at the National wrestling championships here on Friday.

Two-time Asian champion Sarita recorded an 8-0 win over 32-year-old Geeta, who made a comeback after the birth of her son in 2019, to assert her supremacy.

Geeta’s younger sister Sangeeta, the wife of Bajrang Punia, beat Manisha 2-0 in the semifinals and Ritu Rani 10-0 in the final on her way to the 62kg crown.

Advertising

Advertising

Manisha had beaten Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik 6-1 in the quarterfinals.

World under-23 medallist Shivani Pawar, who beat Olympian Seema Bisla in the semifinals, won the 50kg gold.

The medallists: Men: Freestyle: 61kg: Gold: Mangal (SSCB), Silver: Ankit (Har), Bronze: Ravinder (SSCB), Akash (Pun).

70kg: Gold: Vishal Kaliraman (RSPB), Silver: Naveen (Har), Bronze: Naveen (SSCB), Saurav (Del).

86kg: Gold: Sandeep Mann (Pun), Silver: Manjeet (SSCB), Bronze: Pawan (SSCB), Vetal (Mah).

97kg: Gold: Satyawart Kadian (RSPB), Silver: Harshwardhan (Mah), Bronze: Karandeep (RSPB), Deepak (Har).

Women: 50kg: Gold: Shivani Pawar (MP), Silver: Simran (Del), Bronze: Mamta (Del), Seema Bisla (Har).

53kg: Gold: Pooja Gahlot (Del), Silver: Swati (Mah), Bronze: Shivani (Raj), Ankush (Har).

55kg: Gold: Anju (Har), Silver: Bhavika (Guj), Bronze: Raman (MP), Indu Tomar (U.P.).

57kg: Gold: Manshi (Har), Silver: Neetu (Chd), Bronze: Archna (U.P.), Sonali (Mah).

59kg: Gold: Sarita Mor (RSPB), Silver: Geeta Phogat (Har), Bronze: Bhagyashree (Mah), Pooja (Har).

62kg: Gold: Sangeeta Phogat (Har), Silver: Ritu Rani (Del), Bronze: Shrusti (Mah), Manisha (Har).

68kg: Gold: Ritu Malik (RSPB), Silver: Naina (Har), Bronze: Anita (Har), Nikki (RSPB).

72kg: Gold: Pinki (RSPB), Silver: Kulwinder (Pun), Bronze: Anuradha (Ukd), Divya Kakran (RSPB).