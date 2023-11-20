ADVERTISEMENT

Sarita bags bronze; Sheetal, Rakesh in line for gold

November 20, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - Bangkok

Sarita got the better of Jyoti Baliyan 139-135 in an all-Indian bronze playoff in the women’s compound open section.

PTI

India will also be looking to add to their six quotas (four compound and two recurve) for Paris Paralympics from the qualifying event that will begin in Bangkok from November 23. File

Sarita Devi won a bronze, while India is also assured of at least two silver medals with Rakesh Kumar and Sheetal Devi entering the finals of their events in the Para Asian Archery Championship here on Monday.

Fresh from winning the Para Asian Games gold, Sheetal overcame Sarita 143-138 in an all-Indian semifinal to make the gold medal clash in the women's compound open category.

Sheetal will take on Singapore's Nur Syahidah Alim who defeated Jyoti 150-138 in the other semifinal.

Rakesh assured India of another silver advancing into the men's compound open final.

Rakesh pipped Yuya Oe of Japan 143-142 in the last four match.

India will also be looking to add to their six quotas (four compound and two recurve) for Paris Paralympics from the qualifying event that will begin here from November 23.

India, however, failed to win any medal in recurve section with Tokyo Paralympic bronze medallist Harvinder Singh making a pre-quarterfinal exit.

Harvinder went down 5-6 in a shoot-off finish against Tomohiro Ueyama of Japan in the men's recurve section.

Vivek Chikara lost 2-6 to second-seeded Chinese player Jun Gan in the last-eight round.

In women's recurve, second-seeded Pooja made a last-eight exit, enduring a 0-6 loss to Selengee Demberel of Mongolia.

