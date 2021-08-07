Sarabjot pips Shiva Narwal narrowly to top men’s air pistol

Aadhya Tayal surprise winner in women’s event; Shweta Singh is second followed by Padma Devaram

Sarabjot Singh shot 244.9 to pip Shiva Narwal by 0.2 point for the top spot in men’s air pistol in the second National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range here on Friday.

Sarabjot Singh shot 244.8 to beat Naveen by 1.5 point in topping the junior event.

Qualification topper Arjun Singh Cheema (585) finished eighth following a string of 9s in the final.

Aadhya Tayal was the surprise topper in women’s air pistol ahead of Shweta Singh, while Padma Devaram continued to hold sway with third position.

Shri Nivetha, who topped qualification with 575 like Aadhya, finished seventh in the final.

Esha Singh missed the women’s final by one point but managed to clinch the honour in the youth event, and placed fourth among the juniors. In the rifle 3-position event, Ayushi Podder shot 1164, but was beaten to the top spot in the final by Nischal.

The results: 10m air pistol: Men: 1. Sarabjot Singh 244.9 (579); 2. Shiva Narwal 244.7 (581); 3. Ravinder Singh 223.5 (579).

Juniors: 1. Sarabjot Singh 244.8 (579); 2. Naveen 243.3 (582); 3. Shiva Narwal 223.2 (581).

Youth: 1. Shiva Narwal 244.1 (581); 2. Lavish Kumar 237.8 (569); 3. Varun Tomar 218.6 (579).

Women: 1. Aadhya Tayal 239.0 (575); 2. Shweta Singh 238.0 (573); 3. Padma Devaram 218.7 (570). Juniors: 1. Shikha Narwal 244.1 (576); 2. Rhythm Sangwan 241.9 (571); 3. Sharvari Bhoir 218.8 (568).

Youth: 1. Esha Singh 240.3 (567); 2. Shikha Narwal 238.7 (576); 3. Sharvari Bhoir 218.2 (568).

50m rifle 3-position: Junior men: 1. Sartaj Singh Tiwana 447.5 (1156); 2. Amar Chakravarthy 446.1 (1143); 3. Sanskar Havelia 432.4 (1141).

Junior women: 1. Nishchal 459.8 (1163); 2. Ayushi Podder 456.0 (1164); 3. Ashi Chouksey 443.1 (1146).