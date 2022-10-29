Sankar makes the men’s U-19 BWF World junior badminton championships final

The 18-year-old said winning a medal was always in his mind, and that he is thrilled to make it to the summit clash on his maiden world juniors

Sports Bureau SANTANDER (SPAIN)
October 29, 2022 21:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

India’s Sankar Muthusamy, seeded four, defeated Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul of Thailand 21-13, 21-15 to enter the men’s u-19 singles final of the BWF World junior badminton championships. Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@Media_SAI

ADVERTISEMENT

India’s Sankar Muthusamy seeded four, played a robust defensive game to defeat Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul of Thailand 21-13, 21-15 to enter the men’s u-19 singles final of the BWF World junior badminton championships here on Saturday. He is the lone seeded player left in the championships. 

An attacking and fleet-footed player, Teeraratsakul did trouble the Indian with his crosscourt and down-the line smashes but Sankar’s relentless retrievals and consistency paid off.

The first game was close till 11-10, and after that the Thai committed a lot of unforced errors while Sankar kept the shuttle in play, attacking rarely. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The second game too followed a similar pattern. Sankar hardly faced any resistance once he took a 13-9 lead. 

Speaking to The Hindu, Sankar said: “It was a tough match and not what the scoreline suggests. He (the Thai) is an attacking player and pretty good, too. But as I got better with my defence while he got frustrated and started to make errors.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The 18-year-old said winning a medal was always in his mind, and that he is thrilled to make it to the summit clash on his maiden world juniors. “As you know, every match is tough. I am looking forward to the final,” said Sankar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
badminton

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app