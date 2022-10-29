Sankar makes the men’s U-19 BWF World junior badminton championships final

The 18-year-old said winning a medal was always in his mind, and that he is thrilled to make it to the summit clash on his maiden world juniors

India’s Sankar Muthusamy, seeded four, defeated Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul of Thailand 21-13, 21-15 to enter the men’s u-19 singles final of the BWF World junior badminton championships. Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@Media_SAI

The 18-year-old said winning a medal was always in his mind, and that he is thrilled to make it to the summit clash on his maiden world juniors

India’s Sankar Muthusamy seeded four, played a robust defensive game to defeat Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul of Thailand 21-13, 21-15 to enter the men’s u-19 singles final of the BWF World junior badminton championships here on Saturday. He is the lone seeded player left in the championships.

An attacking and fleet-footed player, Teeraratsakul did trouble the Indian with his crosscourt and down-the line smashes but Sankar’s relentless retrievals and consistency paid off.

The first game was close till 11-10, and after that the Thai committed a lot of unforced errors while Sankar kept the shuttle in play, attacking rarely.

The second game too followed a similar pattern. Sankar hardly faced any resistance once he took a 13-9 lead.

Speaking to The Hindu, Sankar said: “It was a tough match and not what the scoreline suggests. He (the Thai) is an attacking player and pretty good, too. But as I got better with my defence while he got frustrated and started to make errors.”

The 18-year-old said winning a medal was always in his mind, and that he is thrilled to make it to the summit clash on his maiden world juniors. “As you know, every match is tough. I am looking forward to the final,” said Sankar.