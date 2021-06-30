Other Sports

Sanjeev and Tejaswini finish fifth

Sanjeev Rajput and Tejaswini Sawant placed fifth in the mixed rifle 3-position event in the shooting World Cup in Osijek, Croatia.

After pulling through into the second stage of qualification — at the expense of the other Indian team of Anjum Moudgil and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar — with a better score of inner-10s after being tied on 873, Sanjeev and Tejaswini missed the medal match for the same reason.

The Indian pair had a lower score of inner-10s on being tied with Hungary on 581, and thus had to be finish fifth.

The Tokyo-bound Indian team wound up its campaign with a gold, a silver and two bronze medals in the second World Cup of the season.

It had topped the table with a total of 30 medals including 15 gold in the earlier World Cup at home in Delhi in March, with a full contingent.

The results: 50m rifle 3-position: Mixed team: 1. Poland 33 (586) 875; 2. Croatia 19 (586) 877; 3. Belarus 31 (582) 874; 4. Hungary 21 (581) 876; 5. India-B (Sanjeev Rajput, Tejaswini Sawant) 581 (873); 9. India-A (Anjum Moudgil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar) 873.


