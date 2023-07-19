Sanjana Sood and Harmehar Lally bag mixed skeet silver in Junior World Championship

July 19, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sanjana Sood and Harmehar Singh Lally bagged the mixed skeet silver medal in the Junior World Championship in Changwon, Korea, on Wednesday.

Andrea Galardini and Sara Bongini of Italy beat the Indian pair 43-38 in the match for the gold.

With that medal, India stayed in the second place on the medals’ table with four gold, four silver and three bronze medals. China kept rising at the top with six gold, eight silver and four bronze medals.

The results: 25m sports pistol: Junior women: 1. Zuo Qingyi (Chn) 34 (587); 2. Kim Minseo (Kor) 30 (581); 3. Ada Korkhin (USA) 28 (579); 4. Payal Khatri 22 (578); 19. Simranpreet Kaur Brar 574; 24. Naamya Kapoor 571; 25. Divanshi 571; 26. Megana Sadula 570; 33. Tejaswani 563.

50m rifle 3-position: Junior men: 1. Romain Aufrere (Fra) 459.9 (590); 2. Jens Oestli (Nor) 457.4 (584); 3. Ye Yishun (Chn) 446.4 (588); 4. Sartaj Singh Tiwana 436.2 (584); 16. Shivam Dabas 580; 21. Parikshit Brar 579; 28. Ramanya Tomer 576.

Skeet mixed team: 1. Italy (Andrea Galardini, Sara Bongini) 43 (141); 2. India (Sanjana Sood, Harmehar Singh Lally) 38 (140)26; 3. USA 41 (140)24; 4. Germany32 (137); 9. India-1 (Raiza Dhillon, Munek Battula) 133.