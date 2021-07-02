Sandhu backs Rajound for Dronacharya

New Delhi

02 July 2021 22:12 IST

Former national boxing coach Gurbax Singh Sandhu has recommended two-time Commonwealth Games medal-winner Manoj Kumar’s personal coach Rajesh Kumar Rajound for the Dronacharya award for a second successive year.

Being a former awardee , Sandhu is entitled to recommend names for the National sports awards.

Rajound has played a key role in shaping Manoj’s career.

Advertising

Advertising

Rajound’s nomination is also being backed by Olympic bronze-medallist Vijender Singh and other accomplished international campaigners like Sumit Sangwan and Dinesh Sangwan among others.