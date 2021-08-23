Sameer to lead team for U-19 Worlds

Kochi

23 August 2021 05:03 IST

Delhi’s Sameer Chaudhary will lead the Indian team in the FIVB World Under-19 volleyball championship to be held in Tehran from August 24 to September 2.

Achyuta Samanta, the president of the Volleyball Federation of India, announced the team on Sunday.

India is in Group ‘A’ with host Iran, Nigeria, Poland and Guatemala for company.

The team: Sandeep (Raj), Sameer Chaudhary (captain, Del), Aman Kumar (Har), Harshit Giri (Chd), Ajay Kumar (Har), Tanish Choudhary (Del), Joshnoor Dhindsa (Pun), Jibin Job (Ker), Dushyant Singh (Raj), Srinath Selvakumar (TN), Dibyam Shahi (UP), Chikkanna Venu (libero, TN).

Officials: Pritam Singh Chauhan (head coach), Praveen Kumar Sharma & Bijoy Babu (assistant coaches), Gaganendu Dash (manager), Digvijay Singh Rathore (physiotherapist).