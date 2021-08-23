Other Sports

Sameer to lead team for U-19 Worlds

Delhi’s Sameer Chaudhary will lead the Indian team in the FIVB World Under-19 volleyball championship to be held in Tehran from August 24 to September 2.

Achyuta Samanta, the president of the Volleyball Federation of India, announced the team on Sunday.

India is in Group ‘A’ with host Iran, Nigeria, Poland and Guatemala for company.

The team: Sandeep (Raj), Sameer Chaudhary (captain, Del), Aman Kumar (Har), Harshit Giri (Chd), Ajay Kumar (Har), Tanish Choudhary (Del), Joshnoor Dhindsa (Pun), Jibin Job (Ker), Dushyant Singh (Raj), Srinath Selvakumar (TN), Dibyam Shahi (UP), Chikkanna Venu (libero, TN).

Officials: Pritam Singh Chauhan (head coach), Praveen Kumar Sharma & Bijoy Babu (assistant coaches), Gaganendu Dash (manager), Digvijay Singh Rathore (physiotherapist).


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 23, 2021 5:04:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/sameer-to-lead-team-for-u-19-worlds/article36049755.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY