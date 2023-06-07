Sameer and Mahesh Anandakumar win silver and bronze in rapid fire pistol

June 07, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sameer Ghulia missed the gold by one point to Yan Chesnel of France in the Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old Sameer, who had won the Junior World Championship silver in Cairo last year, led by two points before the last series of five shots. While the French boy rose to the occasion and had five hits, Sameer could manage only two which resulted in him being pushed to the silver by one point.

Mahesh Anandakumar claimed bronze in a final that three Indians.

In the team event, Sameer along with Rajkanwar Sandhu and Jatin won silver, six points behind Korea.

India continued to stay on top of the medals table with six gold, six silver and three bronze medals. Korea was second with five gold, three silver and a bronze.

In the 50-metre rifle 3-position event for junior women, Nupur Kumrawat shot 583 and was unlucky to miss a final berth, as she had 27x and fell short by one inner-10.

The results:

25m rapid fire pistol: Junior men: 1. Yan Chesnel (Fra) 27 (576); 2. Sameer Ghulia 26 (577); 3. Mahesh Anandakumar 19 (575); 6. Rajkanwar Sandhu 9 (577); 8. Abhinav Choudhary 571; 13. Jatin 568.

Team: 1. Korea 1728; 2. India (Rajkanwar Sandhu, Sameer Ghulia, Jatin) 1722; 3. France 1712.

