Same-sex marriage will one day become reality, says India's fastest woman Dutee Chand

October 18, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

India’s fastest woman Dutee Chand has expressed optimism that the same-sex marriage will become a reality one day.

Chand made the remark while expressing her views on the Supreme court’s judgment on the legality of same-sex marriage.

A five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Tuesday unanimously refused to accord legal recognition to same-sex marriage under the Special Marriage Act, ruling that it is within Parliament's ambit to change the law for validating such union.

"The Supreme Court has not prevented same-sex persons from staying together. As the country has no such legislation for marriage between same-sex persons, the SC did not interfere in it," she said.

"We are optimistic that the Central government and Parliament will certainly consider the case and make a proper legislation for the marriage between same-sex persons in future," Chand said.

Dutee, who had no hesitation in revealing that she was in a relation with her partner for five years, said they love each other and decided to stay and get married.

She said the marriage between same-sex should not be seen in terms of urban-rural, upper-lower, caste, creed or religion.

"It is a problem of humanity and all should get proper rights in life," she said.

On her optimism for legal status for same-sex marriage, Dutee said, "Was there any such provision of widow marriage in India? The same-sex marriage will one day be allowed in the country," she argued.

Meera Parida, a transgender activist affiliated to the ruling BJD, said, "The Supreme Court judgment on same-sex marriage should be viewed positively. The court has no objection on transgenders staying together. Though marriage is not a fundamental right, it according to me is something more than that. LGBTQs should get rights to marry in the world’s biggest democracy like India." She explained that even after staying together for years, one cannot get insurance and pension benefits. The civil society should consider these issues also, she added.

"What is wrong if two adults stay together as partners for life," she asked.

