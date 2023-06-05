HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sakshi Malik refutes rumours of wrestlers’ protest withdrawal, says ‘will continue fight till we get justice’

‘Along with Satyagraha, I am fulfilling my responsibility in Railways. Our fight continues till justice is served,’ said the wrestler

June 05, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File picture of Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik addressing a news conference during their protest demanding the arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh

File picture of Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik addressing a news conference during their protest demanding the arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh | Photo Credit: Reuters

Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia on Monday said they will continue the fight for justice and asserted that none of the wrestlers have backed down from the protest and nor they will.

ALSO READ
Amit Shah meets wrestlers at his official residence, tells them to ‘trust the investigation’

"This news is completely wrong. In the fight for justice, none of us has backed down, nor will we. Along with Satyagraha, I am fulfilling my responsibility in Railways. Our fight continues till justice is served. Please don't spread any wrong news," Malik tweeted after reports of her distancing from the protest emerged.

Even Bajrang tweeted in the same vein as his national teammate and termed reports of withdrawing the FIR as "completely false".

"The news of withdrawing the movement is just a rumour. Such news are being spread to harm us. We have neither retreated nor have we withdrawn the movement. The news of women wrestlers taking back the FIR is also false. The fight will continue till justice is served," said Bajrang.

Bajrang, Sakshi along with fellow Olympian and World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat have been protesting against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, demanding his arrest on allegations of sexual harassment charge against seven wrestlers, including one minor.

It must also be mentioned that all three India internationals, have returned to work as Office on Special Duty (Northern Railways) since last week.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.