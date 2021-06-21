Sajan’s new personal best in 100m butterfly

India’s Sajan Prakash came up with a new personal best timing in 100m butterfly to win gold at the Belgrade Trophy swimming competition on Sunday.

The timing of 53.27 helped Sajan breach the B-mark Olympic Qualification Time (53.52), but he will need to secure the A-mark (51.96) for automatic qualification for Tokyo.

Also at the competition, Maana Patel and Kenisha Gupta came up with new Best Indian Performances in 100m backstroke (1:03.77) and 100m freestyle (57.39) events respectively, bettering their own previous records.