Saina beats Ratchanok to enter second round of Indonesia Open

Saina Nehwal of India competes against Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand during Womens Single Round 1 match of the BCA Indonesia Open 2017 at Plenary Hall Jakarta Convention Centre on June 13, 2017 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Saina Nehwal of India competes against Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand during Womens Single Round 1 match of the BCA Indonesia Open 2017 at Plenary Hall Jakarta Convention Centre on June 13, 2017 in Jakarta, Indonesia.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Saina Nehwal beat the eighth seeded Thai player 17-21 21-18 21-12

Three-time champion Saina Nehwal edged out Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon in a thrilling opening round to make a rousing start to her campaign at the Indonesia Super Series Premier in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Saina, who has slipped out of the World top-10 for the first time in seven years, rallied her way to a 17-21 21-18 21-12 win over the eighth seeded Thai player, who is a former world champion. Saina, who had a 7-5 head-to-head record against Ratchanok, will face another Thai player Nitchaon Jindapol in the next round and is likely to clash with World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying in the quarters.

Saina made a good start to the match, leading 10-4 at one stage but she blew the advantage after the break as Ratchanok clawed back at 14-14 and then marched ahead to earn the bragging rights.

In the second game, Saina opened up a 12-7 lead and despite the Thai player levelling scores at 16-16, the Indian surged ahead to bounce back. In the decider, Saina dished out a dominating game as she lead right from the start 8-2 and didn’t give any chance to Ratchanok to make a comeback.

In mixed doubles, B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa suffered a 12-21 9-21 loss to Indonesian combo of Irfan Fadhilah and Weni Anggraini to crash out of the tournament.

